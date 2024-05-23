GOAL's Premier Soccer League Team of the 2023-24 Season: No Themba Zwane but Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns stars stand out against the rest

Here, GOAL zooms into the Premier Soccer League's best players and puts together a starting line-up based on a vote of popularity.

As the curtains of the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League are about to close this weekend, there have been several stand-out performers, which makes an exciting debate for the various awards such as the PSL Footballer of the Season, the best goalkeeper, defender and midfielder.

Players like Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi and Mamelodi Sundowns goalie Ronwen Williams are among the names that are bandied about with receiving the coveted gong.

While the league title is headed to Chloorkop for the seventh time on the spin, with a number of their players doing well for both and country.

As expected a number of Downs and Pirates players dominate GOAL's PSL Team of the Season.