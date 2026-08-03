Gianni Infantino turns to Trump administration in desperate bid to save FIFA presidency amid World Cup sell-off scandal

Infantino is reportedly reaching out to the Trump administration in a high-stakes attempt to retain his position at the helm of world football. Sources familiar with the situation have confirmed to New York Post that Infantino has scheduled private talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for Monday morning, as pressure mounts for him to resign following a disastrous attempt to privatise the World Cup's commercial assets.

The move comes as Infantino feels increasingly isolated within the sporting world, particularly after his close relationship with President Donald Trump appears to have cooled significantly. Despite his efforts to cultivate a bond with the U.S. President ahead of the 2026 World Cup, insiders claim that the commander-in-chief is currently unwilling to take his calls. A second source noted that the FIFA chief feels “isolated” by the recent wave of negative media coverage and is actively “looking for allies of note to publicly support him."