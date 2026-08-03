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Gianni Infantino turns to Trump administration in desperate bid to save FIFA presidency amid World Cup sell-off scandal
Desperate diplomatic talks scheduled with Rubio
Infantino is reportedly reaching out to the Trump administration in a high-stakes attempt to retain his position at the helm of world football. Sources familiar with the situation have confirmed to New York Post that Infantino has scheduled private talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for Monday morning, as pressure mounts for him to resign following a disastrous attempt to privatise the World Cup's commercial assets.
The move comes as Infantino feels increasingly isolated within the sporting world, particularly after his close relationship with President Donald Trump appears to have cooled significantly. Despite his efforts to cultivate a bond with the U.S. President ahead of the 2026 World Cup, insiders claim that the commander-in-chief is currently unwilling to take his calls. A second source noted that the FIFA chief feels “isolated” by the recent wave of negative media coverage and is actively “looking for allies of note to publicly support him."
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The failed $20 billion Kushner deal
The catalyst for this unprecedented crisis was the revelation of a secret plan to create a subsidiary known as FIFA Forward Enterprise. This entity would have managed the commercial rights to the sport’s most prestigious tournament, with Josh Kushner’s Thrive Capital set to take a 20 per cent stake for approximately $4 billion. The total valuation of the deal was estimated at $20 billion, but the proposal sparked immediate and universal outrage among national federations. Many football bosses claimed they were kept in the dark, only learning of the potential sell-off through media reports.
Internal friction has reached a boiling point, with senior FIFA officials expressing a sense of betrayal. Kevin Lamour, FIFA’s chief operating officer, voiced his frustration publicly following the collapse of the negotiations. Lamour told the Associated Press on Friday that he felt “deceived” by Infantino’s actions, making it clear that he was entirely unaware of the secret talks involving the private equity firm. This internal division has reportedly led to the formation of a movement dubbed “Project Kill The Monster,” an initiative by FIFA executives specifically aimed at ousting Infantino from the presidency.
UEFA led boycott and European revolt
The most significant blow to Infantino’s authority came from UEFA, the governing body of European football. On July 30, UEFA members voted unanimously to boycott all FIFA-organised competitions, including the 2030 men’s World Cup. This unprecedented decision was a direct response to the proposed $20 billion deal, and it has created a logistical and political nightmare for FIFA. The 2030 tournament is scheduled to be hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, meaning the boycott could lead to the bizarre scenario where two host nations refuse to participate in their own competition.
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A situation almost similar to Blatter's
As the walls close in, Infantino’s reliance on U.S. political figures highlights the gravity of his situation. His scheduled call with Rubio is viewed by many as a last-ditch effort to find a powerful protector outside of the footballing world. However, the State Department and FIFA have yet to offer official comments on the nature of these discussions. The Swiss-Italian administrator, who took over FIFA following the corruption scandals that ended Sepp Blatter's reign, now finds himself facing a similarly existential threat to his career.
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