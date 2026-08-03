FA set to withdraw support for Gianni Infantino as FIFA president following World Cup sell-off controversy

The English Football Association is set to formally distance itself from Infantino’s leadership, signaling a significant shift in the corridors of power at Wembley. Following the lead of the Football Association of Wales, which became the first member association to officially retract its support, England is expected to follow suit to force the Swiss-Italian official out of his post. Accoring to Independent, The FA is currently preparing to send a formal letter to FIFA to withdraw its backing, piling more pressure on a president whose decade-long reign is now under the most intense scrutiny of his career.

The controversy stems from the proposed creation of 'FIFA Forward Enterprise' (FFE), which aimed to sell a 20 per cent stake in FIFA’s assets to private investors. Thrive Eternal, a group led by Joshua Kushner, was reportedly earmarked as the lead investor. The political optics of the deal were further complicated by Kushner’s family ties to the Trump administration, although U.S. President Donald Trump has since insisted he had not spoken about the sell-off plan with Infantino before it was scrapped.