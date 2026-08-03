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FA set to withdraw support for Gianni Infantino as FIFA president following World Cup sell-off controversy
Infantino faces mounting pressure from home nations
The English Football Association is set to formally distance itself from Infantino’s leadership, signaling a significant shift in the corridors of power at Wembley. Following the lead of the Football Association of Wales, which became the first member association to officially retract its support, England is expected to follow suit to force the Swiss-Italian official out of his post. Accoring to Independent, The FA is currently preparing to send a formal letter to FIFA to withdraw its backing, piling more pressure on a president whose decade-long reign is now under the most intense scrutiny of his career.
The controversy stems from the proposed creation of 'FIFA Forward Enterprise' (FFE), which aimed to sell a 20 per cent stake in FIFA’s assets to private investors. Thrive Eternal, a group led by Joshua Kushner, was reportedly earmarked as the lead investor. The political optics of the deal were further complicated by Kushner’s family ties to the Trump administration, although U.S. President Donald Trump has since insisted he had not spoken about the sell-off plan with Infantino before it was scrapped.
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UEFA threatens boycott and legal action
European governing body UEFA has been the most vocal critic of the privatisation bid, at one point threatening to boycott all FIFA competitions. This would have included the upcoming Women’s World Cup and the 2030 men’s tournament, a move that would have effectively bankrupted the global governing body’s prestige. UEFA confirmed after Infantino shelved his plans that it had lost confidence in his leadership and has now written to the FIFA president confirming it is “actively considering” legal action in regard to the sell-off scheme.
The fallout has not been limited to external organizations, as Infantino faces an internal rebellion within his own administration. Senior advisor Carlos Cordeiro resigned in protest over the plans, while FIFA chief operating officer Kevin Lamour reportedly claimed the president had “deceived” FIFA staff regarding the nature of the negotiations. The lack of consultation also infuriated Concacaf and the Asian Football Confederation, who fumed over being left in the dark about the future of the tournament.
Political figures and executives demand change
The backlash has reached the highest levels of political life, with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham stating that Infantino is the "wrong man" to lead FIFA. The sentiment that the current leadership is no longer fit for purpose is gaining momentum across the continent, despite the fact that Infantino is still currently scheduled to stand for re-election in March 2027.
Infantino’s attempt to pivot towards private investment was seen by many as a desperate attempt to consolidate financial power outside of the traditional structures of the game. The "shabby, backroom deal" label applied by UEFA suggests a breakdown in the trust required to manage global football’s most lucrative asset.
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Global divide over FIFA leadership
While Europe and parts of North America are in open revolt, Infantino still maintains a block of support elsewhere. Several African and Asian football bodies, including those from Morocco, Egypt, and Qatar, have publicly voiced their support for the president over the weekend. As the March 2027 election approaches, the landscape of FIFA politics is shifting rapidly. The withdrawal of support from the FA is not just a symbolic gesture; it is a tactical move designed to encourage other nations to voice their concerns. If a sufficient number of associations follow suit, the possibility of an Extraordinary FIFA Congress becomes a reality.
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