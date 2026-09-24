Gianni Infantino demands ‘culture of respect’ as FIFA president attends Arabian Gulf Cup in Saudi Arabia

The competition marks a significant milestone for local organisers, with Jeddah hosting the Arabian Gulf Cup for the first time in history. Eight nations are taking part in the tournament, including Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Yemen.

Infantino extended his gratitude to key local figures, including Gulf Football Federation President Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani and Saudi Arabian Football Federation leaders. He added that positive feedback regarding the proposed FIFA reforms has already arrived from around the globe.

"I was delighted to witness one of the opening matches of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup - especially as it is the first time that this great tournament has been staged in Jeddah," Infantino admitted.

“My thanks go to the Gulf Football Federation, under the leadership of His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani, to our hosts, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and President Bader bin Sulaiman Al-Reztiza, Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud Bin Mishaal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabian Sports Minister, Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, and FIFA Council Member, Yasser Al Misehal. I also extend my best wishes to the eight competing teams who are sure to give their all for their great fans located across the region and beyond."