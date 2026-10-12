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'Incredible champions!' – Gian Piero Gasperini delivers glowing verdict on Real Madrid ahead of Roma showdown
Gasperini readies Roma for Real Madrid visit
AS Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini is preparing his side for a high-profile UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 fixture against Real Madrid at the Stadio Olimpico. The Giallorossi host the European champions following a hard-earned 1-1 draw away to Fenerbahce in their opening league phase encounter.
Roma will be forced to navigate the crucial fixture without first-choice goalkeeper Mile Svilar, who faces a month on the sidelines due to a stress fracture.
Despite the defensive blow, Gasperini remains eager to test his squad against elite opposition.
- IPA Sport
Respect for European champions and Mourinho legacy
Speaking ahead of the midweek clash, Gasperini offered glowing praise for Real Madrid and acknowledged the lasting affection for former Roma coach Jose Mourinho. "When I look at Real Madrid, I see a team of incredible champions, both on the pitch and on the bench," Gasperini stated.
"We are up against one of the strongest sides in Europe, who have also had an extraordinary transfer window."
"Jose left people with amazing memories and a deep affection for him as a coach."
Evolution under Gasperini and historical hurdles
Gasperini highlighted that the current Roma setup has developed its own distinct tactical identity since Mourinho's departure. "However, now ours is a different sort of team, very different from the one that played under Mourinho, even though it has not been that many years," Gasperini explained.
"It is a team that is giving me great satisfaction, because even today we really needed great morale, great fitness and a huge amount of heart to play like this in Como."
Roma will rely on creative talisman Paulo Dybala and Bryan Cristante to unlock Madrid's defence.
- Marco Canoniero
Targeting historic Olimpico victory
Roma aim to end a difficult run against the Spanish giants, having lost their last four meetings against Real Madrid without scoring. However, the Giallorossi boast a formidable home record in the competition, winning eight of their last nine Champions League matches at the Stadio Olimpico.
Gasperini's men will look to harness their passionate home support to secure a memorable European result.
The match kicks off on Thursday morning at the Stadio Olimpico.
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