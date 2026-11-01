Genoa win away too: 2-1 against a Lecce side in deep crisis

78' PENALTY APPEAL - Fatah appeals for a penalty after Ellertson makes contact from behind, but Marchetti lets play continue. Replays show it was a foul, but outside the area.

56' OFF THE POST - El Shaarawy produces a trademark move. The former Roma player collects the ball on the left edge of the area, cuts inside onto his right foot and curls a shot against the far post with Falcone beaten.

45+2' GOAL DISALLOWED - Gallo bursts down the left, reaches the byline and crosses between the defender and goalkeeper. Stulic gets his right foot to the ball but hits Bijlow. The rebound strikes Stulic's arm, which is close to his body, and goes in. Marchetti awards the goal, then rules it out after a VAR check because the handball immediately preceded it.

39' GOAL - From a free-kick on the edge of the area, Maleh curls a left-footed effort towards goal for Lecce. A deflection off Frendrup wrong-foots Bijlow.

29' GOAL - Genoa break brilliantly again. El Shaarawy receives the ball on the left and immediately plays Messias through. One-on-one with Falcone, the Brazilian rounds him to the left and shoots into the empty net. The ball trickles over the line before the defence can intervene. Referee Marchetti's watch vibrates. It's a goal.

21' CHANCE - What a miss from El Shaarawy. Genoa break down the right, and Messias reaches the area and draws Falcone off his line. He passes instead of shooting, finding El Shaarawy at the far post, but his shot goes wide.

11' GOAL - Lecce make a poor mistake trying to play out, giving Genoa the ball and sending Messias through. After a scramble, El Shaarawy tries to cross, but the ball is blocked and comes back to Messias. He crosses immediately, and Osmajic side-foots home from the middle of the area to beat Falcone.

0' Kick-off at the Via del Mare from 6pm.

ALL THE INFORMATION, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE