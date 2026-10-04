Genoa, the hunt is on for a sporting director if Diego Lopez leaves: from Corvino to Burdisso, the names

Over the next seven days, Genoa could undergo a complete reshuffle behind the scenes. Sporting director Diego Lopez has been considering approaches and proposals from Burnley, who want to tie him down and put him in charge of the club’s sporting operations.

That is an enticing proposal, not least because of the budget he would have at his disposal to rebuild a club currently in the Championship and take them back to the Premier League. Genoa, though, do not want to get caught cold and have already started sounding out several alternatives, some more realistic than others.



