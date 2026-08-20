Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
Mehdi Taremi Iran(C)Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Genoa: Taremi emerges, the Iranian former Inter player

Genoa
Transfers
M. Taremi

De Rossi’s Genoa are still looking for a centre-forward

Genoa are still looking for the right attacking reinforcement. And the profile is very similar to Evan Ferguson, Il Secolo XIX writes. According to the newspaper, the 21-year-old Irishman formerly of Roma remains a leading name, but Genoa are still weighing up the deal, with a loan agreement with Brighton yet to be finalised and time needed before the centre-forward returns to the pitch after ankle surgery. Among the top profiles under consideration, with Genoa able to sign him on loan, Lorenzo Lucca is also a target, Napoli’s opponent at Marassi on Saturday.

  • According to Il Secolo XIX, former Inter striker Taremi is among the centre-forwards Genoa have sounded out after scoring 16 goals for Olympiacos last season. The Iran international is not top of the list, but Genoa are considering him and face competition. They are also looking abroad at Montenegro's Osmajic of Preston and Morocco's Bentayeb of Union Touarga.

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP