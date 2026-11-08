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De Rossi Lazio GenoaGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Genoa, De Rossi: “Individual mistakes? Kalulu made one against us too”

D. De Rossi
Genoa
Genoa vs AC Milan
AC Milan
Serie A

The Rossoblù manager speaks after the defeat to AC Milan

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Daniele De Rossi, the Genoa manager, spoke to DAZN after the 2-1 defeat to AC Milan at Marassi: "Individual errors? I congratulated my players. The performance was very good. I don't like talking about individual errors. I hear plenty of managers talk about them when they concede goals, but not when they score. Kalulu also made an individual error for Baldanzi's goal (in Genoa-Juventus, editor's note). That's football. We cannot cling to that only when it suits us. There are ways to put mistakes right. We were all imprecise in some way for the goals and could have done better, but otherwise, overall, I think the match was very good."

  • De Rossi continues, as reported by Milannews.it: "Before the previous break, we were a little more fragile, but my players have always responded. We were disciplined in the way we responded. AC Milan have a couple of players who can keep the ball away from you when the pressure is on; it never seems to trouble them. They make you lose your shape a little, and you have to put in a performance that demands great physical sacrifice. Everyone did that, and it makes me realise I have a team to be proud of. If we play as we did today, we’ll win more matches than we lose."

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Next matches
SAS

SAS

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

GEN

GEN

MIL

MIL

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

FRC

FRC