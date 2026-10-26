"Do you feel better protected this way?": the meeting in which Juventus asked Spalletti to change formation. Gazzetta.it reports how Juventus came to change formation in recent matches. At Continassa, the meeting room resembles a small theatre with every seat taken: Luciano Spalletti stands in the middle, facing the entire squad. "What do you think?" he asks. Then: "What makes you feel better protected?" The players talk it through and reach their conclusions. That is how Juventus's five-man midfield came about.
In the wake of the crushing defeat to Lazio at the Allianz Stadium, and just hours before the European match against Rennes, Juventus made the tactical shift they later used in the win at Lecce.