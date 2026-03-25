Gazzetta – Allegri’s request and Leao’s surprising response: “I can’t do it”. Why he wasn’t called up for the Torino match: the background

Rafael Leão missed the final league match of the season – which Milan went on to win 3-2 against Torino – due to not being in peak physical condition. However, regarding that omission from the squad, there is a backstory reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport: the decision not to call him up came after a meeting the day before with Massimiliano Allegri, in which the manager had asked him to help the team more, receiving the reply, “I can’t do it.” At that point, the manager decided not to call up Leao, who was taken aback by the situation.











