Lazio boss GennaroGattuso, the former Milan great, spoke to Dazn before kick-off ahead of the meeting between the two sides on matchday four of the 2026/2027 Serie A season. Lazio fans will once again be absent from the stadium, but they escorted the team to the Olimpico entrance on motorbikes. Attention also turned to the players who could shape the game, including Nuno Tavares, who appears to have rediscovered the form he showed in his first months at Lazio.
Translated by
Gattuso: "Tavares' career? It’s as if his parents had left him 100 million and he’d blown it in five years"
Amorim’s compliments? I’m only thinking about us
"I haven't heard Amorim's statements, I don't read much. I thank him, but I'm focused on my work. As for the rest, thank you for the compliments"
Fans still absent
"The players have to show the passion on the pitch and if we are in this situation now it is thanks to them. If there is a little more enthusiasm today, it is thanks to my lads, who believe in what they are doing"
Respect for AC Milan, but we can do well
"We have analysed AC Milan, we have to be sharp with our wide players, they can hurt us on the break because they have pace, they always have four or five players in the box, we have to be good at playing our game with courage, respect for them but if we keep going like this we can produce a fine performance".
Nuno Tavares
"I've always said Nuno is a Real Madrid player. I used an example with my assistant and director Fabiani too: his parents died and left him 100 million, and he blew it in five years (laughs, ed.). He's good with both feet and he's quick, he's unusual. But you understand that after the match he also needs his recovery time. In a team full of Nunos you can afford one or two, but he's a good lad with talent and he knows he's an outstanding player. With the qualities he has, he could easily have spent 10 years at Real Madrid."
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