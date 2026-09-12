Gattuso: "Tavares' career? It’s as if his parents had left him 100 million and he’d blown it in five years"

"I've always said Nuno is a Real Madrid player. I used an example with my assistant and director Fabiani too: his parents died and left him 100 million, and he blew it in five years (laughs, ed.). He's good with both feet and he's quick, he's unusual. But you understand that after the match he also needs his recovery time. In a team full of Nunos you can afford one or two, but he's a good lad with talent and he knows he's an outstanding player. With the qualities he has, he could easily have spent 10 years at Real Madrid."