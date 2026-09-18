"These are matches that take care of themselves, we have to be switched on and understand what to do to be competitive - reports TMW -. There are no other hidden agendas: in Turin it was a tough match, like the whole league campaign. You cannot always expect to win as we did in the first two matches. Winning difficult matches is still satisfying."





"The numbers say Inter are the strongest team in our league, and they have been for some years. We are trying to reach that level and put ourselves in a position where, compared with the past, we have grown."





Lulli

"Is he ready for a big match? If he plays in the league it is because he is ready. He is on a path where he is progressing incredibly quickly: I am very satisfied with him."





Inter, Gasperini's kryptonite

"It could be... for a period I managed to get results, whereas in recent years that has not been the case. Some coaches have changed, but the result has remained the same. There was a period when it was like that against Juventus too. There can be several factors, but they are certainly a strong team."





Kone', Wesley and Pellegrini

"We are all there for tomorrow and I am crossing my fingers. Everyone is available: that in itself is already an incredible result. Today we have the final training session, but as the tension rises everything will fall into place. Pellegrini can do everything: he is available."





Changes of formation

"Every match is different and today it is hard to predict. Against Atalanta I brought on two centre-backs to win the match. In Turin too, Dybala or Malen came off to sort out the midfield. They are never signs that we do not want to win. Molina on the left? Will we see Wesley again on the right? Everyone can play on both flanks, they are very skilful players."





Referee Massa

"Tomorrow Massa will be perfect, so there will be no controversy."





Attack or defence?

"Better to have a Malen like this or an impenetrable defence? Both would be a great result, wouldn't they? I say teams win because they have the best attack and the best defence."







