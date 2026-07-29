Fulham willing to pay more than Real Madrid's asking price for Gonzalo Garcia but Spanish giants eye different deal

According to AS, Fulham are edging closer to securing a deal for Garcia, although Real Madrid still harbour some doubts regarding the final structure of the transfer.

The London club are willing to offer a figure higher than the initial asking price set by Madrid, reportedly reaching €30 million for 50 per cent of the forward's rights. Furthermore, Fulham are even prepared to push their offer up to a staggering €60m to acquire full ownership of the promising attacker. While this massive financial injection would be a welcome boost for Madrid, the Spanish giants remain extremely reluctant to completely cut ties with the highly-rated 22-year-old goalscorer.



