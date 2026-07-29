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Fulham willing to pay more than Real Madrid's asking price for Gonzalo Garcia but Spanish giants eye different deal
Fulham prepare massive bid for Garcia
According to AS, Fulham are edging closer to securing a deal for Garcia, although Real Madrid still harbour some doubts regarding the final structure of the transfer.
The London club are willing to offer a figure higher than the initial asking price set by Madrid, reportedly reaching €30 million for 50 per cent of the forward's rights. Furthermore, Fulham are even prepared to push their offer up to a staggering €60m to acquire full ownership of the promising attacker. While this massive financial injection would be a welcome boost for Madrid, the Spanish giants remain extremely reluctant to completely cut ties with the highly-rated 22-year-old goalscorer.
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Madrid aim to retain future rights
Garcia started the pre-season campaign strongly, aiming to convince Jose Mourinho he deserves a permanent spot. The forward caught the manager's attention by scoring during a friendly against Leganes last Wednesday.
His youth track record is impressive; Garcia has made 73 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla, scoring 30 goals, while also netting 13 times in 51 overall appearances for the club.
Furthermore, with his current contract running until June 2030, Madrid hold significant leverage. However, an overbooking of attacking options has forced strategic sales. Madrid prefer to maintain a foothold in his future, hoping to replicate agreements used for players like Nico Paz by selling only half of his rights.
Arbeloa demands full control of transfer
The main complication stems from Fulham holding a completely different vision for the proposed transfer. Alvaro Arbeloa, who previously managed Garcia during his time as the Castilla head coach, has specifically requested the striker to lead his attacking line in England. Arbeloa wants to build his new team around the familiar forward, which is why Fulham are insisting on acquiring the entirety of his rights.
The Premier League side have no desire to worry about restructuring their attack next year if Garcia fulfils his immense potential. They want absolute control over his registration, directly clashing with the established transfer policy that Madrid have successfully implemented for their brightest academy graduates over the past few transfer windows.
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What next for Garcia and Madrid?
While both clubs remain engaged in tense negotiations, the respective stances of Fulham and Madrid are gradually moving closer. It appears highly likely that Garcia will pack his bags and complete a move to the Premier League in the coming days. The only unresolved detail is the exact formula of the deal and whether Madrid will ultimately surrender full ownership.
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