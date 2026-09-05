The jeering that has crept into the Saudi League boils down to one thing: fans feeling ignored, their opinions and emotions brushed aside as if they count for nothing.
Al-Hilal's supporters did not turn on Ali Al-Bulaihi overnight. It took several matches of woeful defending, with goal after goal ending up in the back of the net, before the jeers began.
Throughout that spell, the fans ran campaign after campaign demanding that fellow international Hassan Tambakti partner Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly at Al-Bulaihi's expense, particularly as Tambakti had proven his worth in his handful of appearances.
Jesus refused to budge. As Al-Bulaihi's errors piled up, the fans saw no option but to jeer him, piling pressure on the Portuguese coach and forcing him to abandon his stance. They only relented once they got what they wanted.
Al-Amri's case followed the same pattern. The fans only rounded on him once they saw him refuse to celebrate the team's goals, making it plain to everyone that he wore the badge against his will and would not play for their sake.
Everything changed once the Saudi defender backed down and apologised to Al-Nassr's fans. Peace broke out between the two sides, and he went on to become one of the team's leaders and most influential figures.
Bondarenko was not the one at fault in his own crisis, yet the root cause was identical. Al-Ahli's management ignored the fans' views and pushed through the signing of a player nobody wanted.
With the board refusing to back down, the fans had no other outlet for their anger and rejection than to jeer the player. He found himself the victim of a conflict he was never part of.