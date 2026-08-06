From the summit to the bottom: Inzaghi drags Al-Hilal into the toughest gamble!

Reality took a completely different turn. Nunez never delivered the level the fans had awaited, and his attacking effectiveness fell away sharply. He simply failed to prove himself the striker capable of making the difference in the big matches.

The coaching staff's conviction shifted as the season wore on, until they left him out of the domestic squad after just six months. That decision laid bare how far the player had fallen, having once been the coach's number one bet.

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Nunez played 16 matches in the Al-Hilal shirt. He scored 6 goals and provided just 4 assists.

He fired off 42 shots, 18 of them on target, and squandered 8 clear chances. A conversion rate of just 15% reveals the extent of the struggle Al-Hilal endured with the Uruguayan striker.