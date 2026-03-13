With 44 goals scored in 28 league matches, Milan have the fourth-highest scoring record in Serie A, behind Inter (64), Juventus (50) and Como (46). This is a Champions League-calibre average – in line with the club’s primary objective for this season – which the Rossoneri aim to improve upon in order to challenge directly for the Scudetto. The stated aim is to bring a genuine number 9 capable of scoring 15–20 goals per season to Allegri’s side, without repeating the mistakes of last summer’s transfer window. This is partly because long-time favourite Vlahovic is now, surprisingly, on the verge of extending his contract with Juventus, which was due to expire in July. But how does Milan intend to reshape its attacking line-up?
Translated by
From the future of Fullkrug and Nkunku to a new number 9, via Kostic: how Milan’s attack could change
KEAN IS THE TOP TARGET (NO RELEASE CLAUSE)
Last summer, Kean was merely a distant prospect: he was coming off the best season of his career and had a €62 million release clause that made him out of reach for any club not in the Champions League. Today, this price no longer reflects the player’s value, as he is having a season of ups and downs, with physical problems and Fiorentina’s overall performance proving very disappointing and falling short of their true potential. Moise still fits the profile sought by Allegri perfectly: a modern striker who can attack deep spaces with speed but who also has the ability to fill the penalty area by exploiting his physicality. Not to mention two other key factors: the mutual respect between the parties and his knowledge of Italian football. Milan’s intention is to negotiate the price to lower the release clause and bring the Italian international striker to the club. There may also be an opening for the inclusion of a technical player in the deal that the Viola would welcome. There shouldn’t be any major issues with the player himself: despite his ties to Florence and Fiorentina, the search for a new challenge seems the most likely scenario, and the good relations between Tare (and the Rossoneri management in general) are factors that could influence his decision. One obstacle could be Paratici, who did not part on the best of terms with Milan after the deal fell through at the last minute and might prefer to sell the player to another club.
A TOUGH CHALLENGE FOR FULLKRUG
Fullkrug is likely to make way, if necessary, for Kean or, more generally, for another striker in the squad and in the number 9 role: the Hannover ‘Panzer’ has made 12 appearances here, totalling 749 minutes, and scored one decisive goal against Lecce. Above all, however, he has only been selected by Allegri to start from the first minute in the away match against Fiorentina. Niclas has impressed everyone with his spirit and total commitment to the team, playing through the pain of a fractured finger, but a potential €5 million buy-back from West Ham would certainly not be a long-term investment, not for this Milan side. That is why, as things stand, it is far more likely that their paths will part at the end of the season than that he will be signed on a permanent basis.
NKUNKU ON THE BRINK
Six goals and three assists in 25 appearances across Serie A and the Coppa Italia is the tally so far for Nkunku, the most expensive signing of last summer’s transfer window with a base fee of €38 million and €4 million in bonuses, as well as a salary of €5 million. Christopher has shown only flashes of his top-class potential and must earn his place for next season with a convincing end to the current campaign. But regardless of the club’s thinking, the player himself may have a different view, as he felt little confidence from the top brass during the last winter transfer window.
LEAO HEADING FOR A CONTRACT EXTENSION
Leao, despite the injury problems that have plagued him since the start of the season, is working hard to establish himself as Allegri’s first-choice striker. And his results, combined with his attitude, are impressive, given that he is just one goal away from reaching double figures in the league. The chances of him staying on next season are high, given that his representatives are in talks with Milan to extend his contract until 2031.
PULISIC IN STAND-BY
The situation regarding Pulisic is certainly more complex; discussions about his future will only take place with his agent at the end of the season, by mutual agreement between the parties involved. Milan have the option to exercise the automatic renewal clause until 2028, and this will certainly be exercised before they sit down to negotiate a new deal running until 2031, with a significant pay rise to try and fend off the sirens that have begun to sound loudly from the transfer market.
KOSTIC IS SCHEDULED
A signing for the present (Kean) and one for the future: this is Milan’s bold and ambitious plan. The name for the future remains Andrej Kostic, with Kirovski convinced he can finalise the deal with Partizan Belgrade for around €5 million plus a percentage of any future resale. The Montenegrin, born in 2007, would move back and forth between Milan Futuro and the first team under Allegri’s guidance.
GIMENEZ'S PARTICIPATION IS IN DOUBT
Last but not least is the situation regarding Gimenez. It is undoubtedly the most complicated, both for financial reasons – given the investment of over €30 million made a year and a half ago to bring him in from Feyenoord – and for tactical ones. After more than four months, ‘Bebote’ is ready to return to the pitch, perhaps as early as next Sunday against Lazio: Santi will have to earn his place in a Milan side that is also looking optimistically towards the World Cup showcase for a potential transfer. Barring any truly interesting offers.