A new project and a clear aim: promotion to Serie B as quickly as possible. Union Brescia have put their play-off final defeat to Ascoli on 7 June behind them. Founded in summer 2025 to keep professional football in the Lombardy city after the collapse of the club run by Massimo Cellino, they want to go again straight away. Their fresh start is built on continuity: Eugenio Corini remains in the dugout, having replaced the sacked Aimo Diana in December (Diana has joined Perugia in recent days).



