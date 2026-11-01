From striker to accused: former Liverpool star says this player has become a burden on Manchester United

Martinez had opened fire on Manchester United's officials following the 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, criticising the weak activity in the transfer market and demanding that the management, led by sporting director Jason Wilcox, provide additional players capable of competing.

The Argentine defender said at the time that he had expected greater support from the management after last season. Constantly changing managers, he argued, does not solve the club's problems, and the responsibility does not fall on the players and coaching staff alone.

His comments sparked wide controversy inside and outside the club. He later apologised for the timing and manner of his remarks, confirming that he had met the club's officials and manager Michael Carrick to exchange views about what had happened.

A few weeks later, Martinez found himself in a completely different position. He became one of the most prominent reasons for Manchester United's 2-0 fall to Chelsea.

Two bookings in a short space complicated his team's task. He was sent off in the 63rd minute following a challenge on Wesley Fofana inside the penalty area, and the referee awarded a penalty that Cole Palmer converted for the second goal. Martinez's problems did not stop at the dismissal. He also bore responsibility for the first goal, allowing Morgan Rogers to advance through United's defence before scoring at the start of the second half.

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