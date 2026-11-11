Twenty-three years without a trophy. No silverware, no deep World Cup runs, just qualification followed by swift exits, and finals lost in Asia and the Gulf. That was the state of the Saudi national team before Greek coach Giorgos Donis arrived.

Donis ended that dark chapter in Saudi football history, leading Saudi Arabia to glory at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27". It was the country's first title in 23 full years, since it last lifted the same trophy back in 2003.

Now Donis finds himself on a hot tin roof. His name dominates every media outlet, with questions swirling over whether he could be sacked as head coach of the Saudi national team just one month after that achievement.