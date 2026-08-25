Reports in England have revived a suggestion first raised at the start of the summer. According to sources at Football Insider, AC Milan are interested in Jack Grealish, the 1995-born attacking midfielder from Manchester City, who had seemed set for a return to Everton after his loan spell with the Toffees last season, only for him to fall short of convincing manager David Moyes.
Translated by
From England - Milan, Grealish idea: enquiry with Manchester City, he is out of contract
The request
Liverpool are not entirely convinced by a permanent move for the 30-year-old, and their interest in bringing him back has faded with only days left in the transfer window. Everton have also stepped back from the deal, despite the player’s price having dropped drastically in recent weeks. AC Milan need the asking price for the player, whose contract expires next year, to be below £10 million to complete the deal, with new manager Ruben Amorim keen to bring in an attacking midfielder who plays on the left before the end of the transfer window, alongside the possible departure of Rafael Leao.
Grealish's desire
Grealish has played in every competitive City match so far this season, including a brief 14-minute cameo off the bench in Sunday's 2-1 win over Bournemouth. It remains to be seen whether he will want to stay at the Etihad and fight for a place under Enzo Maresca or consider a move to Serie A. The Englishman appears to have revived his career on loan at Everton last season, shining in the opening months of the campaign: he scored two goals and provided six assists in his first 22 appearances for the club, while also winning the Premier League Player of the Month award.
Expiring
After suffering a foot injury, he stayed on Merseyside to recover until his loan expired in June: Moyes, however, was not satisfied with Grealish's behaviour off the pitch while he was unable to play, and as a result his return to the Liverpool club fell through. AC Milan could move to complete a permanent signing at the right price: Grealish is out of contract next season and, as a result, the fee cannot be higher than €10/15 million.
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