Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, the reigning champions of England, are undergoing a small but significant technical and tactical revolution. Several of the key figures in the title-winning run came under scrutiny in the summer and, even at this stage of the season, the Basque manager's decisions are causing real unrest among players once seen as almost untouchable and now pushed to the edges of the squad.

One of them is Viktor Gyokeres, the Swedish striker, who is struggling for space and has started to look around ahead of the January transfer window. According to TeamTalk and other English media outlets, one of the clubs opening talks for him is AC Milan.