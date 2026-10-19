From collapse to confidence: Mourinho's boldness revives Real Madrid and restores the Clasico's shine

Real Madrid have put their house in order, restoring faith in their players and their coach at one of the most delicate moments of the season. Defiance is the message ahead of next Sunday's Clasico.

Crises have followed them since August, on the pitch and off it. Battles with referees and everything else that came with them drained the team's focus, hurt performances and cost points in the La Liga title race.

Then came Roma in the Champions League and Sevilla in La Liga. Two very different nights, one enormous boost to morale.

Against Roma, the mental dividend was obvious. Two goals down, Madrid turned the tie around to win 4-3 inside eight minutes, rediscovering the weapon that made their name over the years: "the character of a champion".

Escaping Rome without defeat handed the Spanish giants a shield against the arrows of criticism, the sort that would have cut deep before a Clasico.

Days later came confirmation. A comfortable, convincing 4-1 win over Sevilla, their second biggest of the season, answered the doubts that had hung over the team and its stars for some time. Four goals for the second match running, too.

Yet the scoreline was not the biggest prize from last night. Madrid showed they can score at any stage of a game and vary their attacking solutions, having looked powerless not so long ago.

The men in white fired off 15 shots, eight of them on target, with 65% possession. Numbers like that will settle any supporter's nerves.