All Juventus executives' salaries feature in a report by Calcio e Finanza on its website. It details remuneration figures for the 2025/26 financial year and the club's remuneration policy for 2026/27. The pay structure includes a fixed component, annual bonuses and incentives tied to long-term objectives. Juventus aim to link part of senior executives' pay to the club's financial and sporting results, as well as the creation of value for shareholders.
From Carnevali to Massara, all the salaries of Juventus executives
Carnevali and Massara’s pay
The new remuneration policy has particular significance for the agreements with Giovanni Carnevali and Frederic Massara. Carnevali was appointed Chief Executive Officer and General Manager on 12 June 2026. Massara took the role of Chief Football Officer from 7 July 2026, with responsibility for managing and developing the men's sporting division until the end of the 2027/28 season.
For Carnevali, the agreement sets a fixed gross annual salary of €1.75 million, up from the €1 million initially envisaged for the General Manager in the 2025/26 remuneration policy. According to the report, that matches the amount in the new 2026/27 policy for the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, which shareholders will vote on at their meeting.
Carnevali is also due an extraordinary €1 million bonus if he stays until 30 June 2027. Juventus plan to pay it in July 2027, though clauses allow the club to seek repayment in certain circumstances. For Massara, by contrast, the report does not specify his individual fixed salary, but discloses a gross one-off bonus of €600,000, to be paid in a single instalment by 30 November 2026.
Under the agreement, any annual bonuses Massara earns in the 2026/27 financial year will be offset against the extraordinary bonus he has already received, up to a maximum of €600,000. The two amounts cannot be added together, so he cannot receive the same sum twice.
Ferrero and the other executives
These gross amounts cover the time each person spent in office during the financial year, so they do not necessarily represent 12 months' pay.
Gianluca Ferrero (Chairman): €416,604, including €400,000 for his role as chairman, €10,604 in non-cash benefits and €6,000 for a position at J Medical.
Giovanni Carnevali (Chief Executive Officer and General Manager): €101,778 for the period from 12 to 30 June 2026, made up of €101,643 in fixed pay and €135 in non-cash benefits.
Laura Cappiello: €68,733, with €40,000 for her role as director and €28,733 for participation in committees.
Fioranna Vittoria Negri: €68,733, comprising €40,000 for her role as director and €28,733 for participation in committees.
Antonio Belloni: €42,027, including €25,863 for his role as director and €16,164 for participation in committees.
Guido de Boer: €38,795, with €25,863 for his role as director and €12,932 for participation in committees.
Diva Moriani: €32,329, comprising €25,863 for her role as director and €6,466 for participation in committees.
Francesco Garino: €25,863, all for his role as director.
How STI bonuses work
Alongside fixed pay, Juventus run an annual performance-related bonus scheme called the Short Term Incentive (STI). Executives can earn these cash bonuses by meeting objectives the club sets for the season according to its priorities.
The scheme for the 2026/27 financial year takes three factors into account: financial results, sporting results and the achievement of managerial objectives. Each factor's weighting varies according to the executive's responsibilities. Depending on the results, the bonus can range from zero to 150% of the target award. The Chief Executive Officer and General Manager have a target award equal to 100% of gross annual fixed pay, compared with 50% for other executives in strategic roles.
With a fixed salary of €1.75 million, Carnevali could receive an annual bonus of €1.75 million if the objectives are fully met. That could rise to €2.625 million if results exceed expectations. These are potential amounts, not guaranteed payments.
How do LTI bonuses work?
Alongside annual bonuses, Juventus have introduced a second incentive scheme called the Long Term Incentive (LTI). Calcio e Finanza has the details.
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