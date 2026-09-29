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Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
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Frightening solidarity that could erase its name forever: the worst-case scenarios for Manchester City's punishment

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A dark path: will they drop to the fifth division?

The ruling against Manchester City sent shockwaves through English football. The Premier League confirmed in an official statement on Tuesday that the club had been found guilty of serious financial breaches, convicting them on nearly all of the 115 charges brought against them.

One question now dominates the conversation. How severe will the punishment be for the ten-time Premier League champions?

  • The worst-case scenario? Almost impossible!

    The potential consequences are clear: a hefty fine, a heavy points deduction, a transfer ban, or even expulsion from the Premier League.

    Germany's Bild newspaper reported the predictions of English journalist Ben Jacobs on the worst-case scenario, which it described as "almost impossible": relegation to the fifth tier of English football.

    Read also: Joe Hart breaks his silence after City's conviction: what Khaldoon Al Mubarak said is enough

  • Is Manchester City facing a complete ban?

    English website and radio station "Talksport" have painted this terrifying scenario. The English Football League (EFL), which comprises the three professional divisions below the Premier League, is ready to cooperate with the Premier League.

    At its most extreme, that could mean banning Manchester City from the Premier League and every division of the English Football League. The club would vanish from English professional football altogether.

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  • Solidarity that could put City face to face with their worst fears!

    Journalist Ben Jacobs says: "As far as I am aware, the Premier League is seeking a significant and unprecedented points deduction, and even the relegation of Manchester City to a lower division."

    He added: "I can also exclusively inform you that the English Football League is planning to read the decision if Manchester City are excluded from the Premier League, and that, out of solidarity, it is prepared to support the Premier League's position and try to keep Manchester City out of the League as well."

    He concluded: "So there is a risk that, in the worst-case scenario, Manchester City will be excluded from (professional) football entirely."

    England is unlike most other countries. Even the fourth tier remains a professional league, with the National League ranked as the fifth level of the English football pyramid.

    Nobody yet knows what the punishment will be. A separate procedure will decide that. The Premier League's statement said: "The appointed commission has a wide margin of discretion regarding the sanctions it applies. The non-exhaustive list contained in the rules includes financial fines, points deductions, and other sporting penalties."

    City have until 2 October to appeal the findings. The club have already responded to the statement and continue to protest their innocence.

    Read also: Fictitious sums: Mancini's contract tops City's charges

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