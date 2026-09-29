Journalist Ben Jacobs says: "As far as I am aware, the Premier League is seeking a significant and unprecedented points deduction, and even the relegation of Manchester City to a lower division."

He added: "I can also exclusively inform you that the English Football League is planning to read the decision if Manchester City are excluded from the Premier League, and that, out of solidarity, it is prepared to support the Premier League's position and try to keep Manchester City out of the League as well."

He concluded: "So there is a risk that, in the worst-case scenario, Manchester City will be excluded from (professional) football entirely."

England is unlike most other countries. Even the fourth tier remains a professional league, with the National League ranked as the fifth level of the English football pyramid.

Nobody yet knows what the punishment will be. A separate procedure will decide that. The Premier League's statement said: "The appointed commission has a wide margin of discretion regarding the sanctions it applies. The non-exhaustive list contained in the rules includes financial fines, points deductions, and other sporting penalties."

City have until 2 October to appeal the findings. The club have already responded to the statement and continue to protest their innocence.