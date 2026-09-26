Frenkie de Jong crisis knocks on Barcelona's door after the international break

Frenkie de Jong is expected to be Barcelona's most significant returnee once the long international break ends.

The Dutch midfielder continues to recover at a good pace from a tear of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee. He has entered the final stage of his treatment programme and could return to group training at the end of next October.

According to the Sport newspaper, the real issue is that De Jong has no place in Barcelona's line-up right now. He no longer figures among coach Hansi Flick's priorities either, which makes the coming months decisive for his future.

Barcelona will not rule out any scenario. De Jong, though, does not wish to leave, as he has repeated in recent years.

The Catalan club moved quickly after his injury this summer, completing an important deal for Rodri to become the key man in that position. The Dutchman may now find himself confined to the substitutes' bench.

There is more. The club's other bet in the role is Marc Bernal, who is close to renewing his contract.

Indeed, the academy graduate has become Rodri's direct backup in the squad, and he will certainly get minutes this season.

Barcelona's midfield has grown crowded, causing problems with some players who want a bigger role. Fermín López and Dani Olmo share the load, while Gavi hardly plays at all.



