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FC Barcelona v Al Ahly SC - Joan Gamper TrophyGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
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Frenkie de Jong crisis knocks on Barcelona's door after the international break

LaLiga
Barcelona
F. de Jong
Spain
Netherlands

Frenkie de Jong is expected to be Barcelona's most significant returnee once the long international break ends.

The Dutch midfielder continues to recover at a good pace from a tear of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee. He has entered the final stage of his treatment programme and could return to group training at the end of next October.

According to the Sport newspaper, the real issue is that De Jong has no place in Barcelona's line-up right now. He no longer figures among coach Hansi Flick's priorities either, which makes the coming months decisive for his future.

Barcelona will not rule out any scenario. De Jong, though, does not wish to leave, as he has repeated in recent years.

The Catalan club moved quickly after his injury this summer, completing an important deal for Rodri to become the key man in that position. The Dutchman may now find himself confined to the substitutes' bench.

There is more. The club's other bet in the role is Marc Bernal, who is close to renewing his contract.

Indeed, the academy graduate has become Rodri's direct backup in the squad, and he will certainly get minutes this season.

Barcelona's midfield has grown crowded, causing problems with some players who want a bigger role. Fermín López and Dani Olmo share the load, while Gavi hardly plays at all.


  • frenkie-de-jong(C)Getty Images

    A difficult task awaits De Jong in order to earn a starting place

    De Jong had been an undisputed key player for the German coach in recent seasons, though injuries kept interrupting his run. Flick trusted him in front of the defence, and the Dutchman nailed down his place in the side.

    The relationship between player and club warmed considerably after the Dutchman made renewing his contract and staying at Barcelona his priority. He even distanced himself from his advisors to speed up the process of reaching an agreement.

    On that basis, De Jong signed on until 2029, high salary and all. It was a wage that fit an indispensable player, which is exactly what he was until recently.

    Barcelona were furious over De Jong's knee injury at the World Cup. The club believe he may have pushed himself harder than necessary or, at the very least, failed to act with enough caution. That displeasure lingers to this day.

    By the end of the current season, two years will remain on his contract, and everyone will have to wait to see how things play out.

    From here on, Frenkie de Jong will have to fight for his spot. He knows the task will not be easy.

    Should he get no minutes, or feature only sparingly, his outlook could shift. That is when the club might open the door to his exit.

    The priority now is for De Jong to return in good shape. The coming weeks will decide his reduced role within the team, and what may happen during the winter transfer window in January.

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