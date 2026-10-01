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LiveTickets
FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-LYON-CHELSEAAFP
Federico Zanon
Translated by

France, the women’s league arrives in the big stadiums

Women's football
Premiere Ligue

For the second season running, the Ligue Féminine de Football Professionnel, working closely with the clubs in the Arkema Première Ligue, has organised a matchday dedicated to the big stadiums on 3 and 4 October, during the fourth round of the league season.


Next weekend, French champions Lyon will host newly promoted Toulouse at Parc OL, Nantes will face Montpellier at La Beaujoire, Strasbourg will take on Marseille at the Meinau, Paris FC will meet Lens at Charléty, Fleury 91 and Paris Saint-Germain will go head to head at the Stade Essonne, and Le Havre AC will host US Saint-Malo at the Stade Océane​.


  • Steady growth

    More than 69,000 spectators headed to stadiums for this initiative last season, and it will return for the nineteenth matchday next March. Last season, attendances in stadiums rose by 41%, putting the French women's league third among the most watched European leagues in stadiums.

  • Perception evolving

    Jean-Michel Aulas, president of the LFFP: "These 'big stadium matchdays' are hugely important indicators of how our league is evolving and, more broadly, of how women's football is viewed in society and by this sport's traditional stakeholders. We are very proud of the commitment shown by everyone who made this day possible and hope spectators turn out in large numbers. This is not an isolated event, however, because throughout the season, in addition to these special matchdays, clubs will open the doors of their main stadiums. We will therefore have matches at the Vélodrome, La Mosson, the Stadium and the Parc des Princes."

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