Revealed: The three changes France are set to make against Iraq as Bradley Barcola gets his big World Cup chance

The tactical alterations are designed to revamp the frontline after a frustratingly static opening period in the previous match. France managed just a single shot in the first half, its lowest total in a World Cup group stage match since 1966.

To inject creativity, the management team intends to deploy Olise as a central number ten from the start, pushing Ousmane Dembele to his natural right flank. Further back, Aston Villa's Lucas Digne is heavily touted to replace Theo Hernandez at left-back, while Roma's Manu Kone will step into midfield to partner Adrien Rabiot.