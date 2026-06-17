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Kylian Mbappe 'incredibly proud' after becoming France's all-time top scorer as forward aims to close Lionel Messi gap
Record-breaking night in New York
Mbappe officially cemented his legacy on Tuesday as he surpassed former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud to become the outright top scorer in the history of the France national team. The Real Madrid attacker secured this remarkable milestone by netting twice in a 3-1 victory over Senegal during Les Bleus' opening match of the 2026 World Cup at the MetLife Stadium. Reaching 58 international goals at just 27 years old is a phenomenal achievement for the forward. To commemorate the historic occasion, his international team-mates presented him with a special celebratory jersey featuring the number 58 on the back.
Mbappe shares immense pride
Taking to social media to reflect on his monumental achievement, the France captain shared his gratitude and ambition with his followers. In an emotional Instagram post, the prolific forward wrote: "58 goals. A great pride to be able to become the top scorer in the history of our national team, a country that has seen so many great players pass through. Thank you to all my team-mates, the staff and the FFF for the eternal trust since the first day. And thank you to you for your support. We continue, there is still a lot to do..."
Chasing Messi's World Cup legacy
While the national team record is now securely in his grasp, Mbappe has another massive target firmly on his radar. The global superstar is rapidly closing in on the all-time World Cup goalscoring record, which is currently shared by Argentina legend Lionel Messi and former Germany international Miroslav Klose, who both have 16 tournament goals. Following his impressive brace against the African champions, the dynamic attacker has now tallied 14 goals on the biggest stage in world football. Given his current sensational form and age, many pundits believe it is only a matter of time before he surpasses Messi and Klose to claim yet another historic milestone for himself.
- AFP
What comes next for France?
France and their newly crowned all-time top scorer will return to action next Monday for their crucial second group stage fixture of the 2026 World Cup. Didier Deschamps' men are scheduled to face Iraq in Philadelphia as they look to secure early qualification for the knockout rounds. The team will then conclude their initial campaign against Norway.
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