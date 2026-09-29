Inter winger Andy Diouf spoke about France's win over Belgium: "It was a good win, I'm very happy. There were changes compared to the first match against Turkey, but there is great quality in this group and everyone can play. We have to keep going like this. For me it was the first time at left-back, playing with quality players helped me. Zidane gave me a lot of instructions before the match, I studied the defensive movements I needed to make with the help of videos. On the ball, the manager told me to play my game, to do what I know how to do.
AFP
Translated by
France, Diouf: "I study defensive movements through videos. I enjoy myself more when I play in my role"
The true role
"A new role? I don't think about it too much. At Inter, I also play in a position that isn't necessarily mine. But the most important thing is to be on the pitch and help the team. I enjoy it. I enjoy it more when I play in my own position, but I enjoy it anyway."
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