Gianluca Rocchi will make his debut as DAZN's new pundit for the 2026-27 Serie A Enilive season, bringing viewers the experience he has built up at the highest levels of Italian and international football. The former referee and head of the CAN for Serie A and Serie B will be one of the regular faces on Fuoriclasse powered by Haier, DAZN's Sunday evening showhosted by Diletta Leotta.
Former referee and CAN official for Serie A and Serie B Gianluca Rocchi joins DAZN's talent team
New talent
The league's return after the international break will also bring his debut as DAZN's new pundit: on Sunday 11 October for Cagliari v Juventus at 20:45 exclusively on DAZN, the former referee, who took charge of 529 matches in his career, including a Europa League final, a UEFA Super Cup final, a Coppa Italia final and an Italian Super Cup final, and who had the chance to watch many great champions up close, will be in the studio after the match alongside Andrea Stramaccioni, Valon Behrami and Andrea Marinozzi.
Enriched debate
“I would like to thank DAZN for this new opportunity. I have always loved taking on new challenges and this one excites me particularly, because it will allow me to talk in the round about one of my greatest passions, football. I can’t wait to get started again and test myself in a role different from the one I am used to, accompanying fans also in a more technical reading of the dynamics of play that can influence refereeing decisions,” says Gianluca Rocchi.
He will add to the debate with analysis, commentary and in-depth features on the protagonists who have taken to the pitch, on the main themes of the league season and on the dynamics that drive each Serie A matchday.
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