For Inter it is all easy: 3-0 with no contest against Parma

90' - Lautaro tries his luck with an audacious lob from the halfway line, but gets it wrong and sends the ball wide

86' - Romero shows lovely control and touch before shooting with his left foot, sending the ball wide

83' - The number 10 goes again, this time with a header, but the ball drops over

80' -Lautaro Martinez controls it and shoots, but the ball drifts tamely wide to the right of Corvi

74' - Romero lets fly with a powerful left-footed strike, but it sails over

70' - Mkhitaryan tries an overhead kick, but sends the ball wide

55' - Parma threaten with a header from Troilo, but the ball flies well over

48' - The second half starts with a chance for Esposito, but Corvi reacts with an instinctive save with his feet

31' - Assist from Mkhitaryan for Thuram, who scores with a low right-footed shot into the far corner

18' - Calhanoglu scores Inter's second from the penalty spot

17' - Diego Carlos lunges clumsily at Esposito in the Parma box: Bonacina is called over by VAR, checks the monitor and awards the penalty

13' - Error by Corvi from the goal-kick, and Sucic takes advantage to break the deadlock

8' - Touré goes again, curling a right-footed effort just past the top corner of the Inter goal

6 - Touré shoots from outside the box, but Martinez gets down comfortably to gather

4' - Diouf makes the move down the right and the ball reaches Dimarco, whose weak left-footed shot goes straight into Corvi's arms