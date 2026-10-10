Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FC Internazionale v Parma Calcio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

For Inter it is all easy: 3-0 with no contest against Parma

Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913
Inter
Parma Calcio 1913
Serie A

Inter 3-0 Parma in the sixth Serie A matchday

On matchday six of Serie A, Cristian Chivu's Inter beat Alberto Gilardino's Parma 3-0 at the Meazza in Gilardino's first game in the Parma dugout after replacing Carlos Cuesta during the international break. Inter stay top of the table on 16 points, now three clear of Roma and Lazio (who will play against Como and Monza). Parma, meanwhile, remain on four points.


The match at San Siro is effectively over after 31 minutes. That is all the reigning Italian champions need to score their three goals: in the 13th minute Sucic opens the scoring after a mistake from Corvi, in the 18th minute Calhanoglu doubles the lead from the penalty spot (foul on Esposito, penalty awarded thanks to VAR), and in the 31st minute Thuram finishes with a precise right-footed strike from an assist by Mkhitaryan.

After the break, Inter manage their energy without overexerting themselves. Amid the raft of substitutions, there is also the Inter debut for the Englishman Spence.


Inter-Parma 3-0

Scorers: 13' Sucic (I), 18' pen. Calhanoglu (I), 31' Thuram (I)

  • Goal and key moments

    90' - Lautaro tries his luck with an audacious lob from the halfway line, but gets it wrong and sends the ball wide

    86' - Romero shows lovely control and touch before shooting with his left foot, sending the ball wide

    83' - The number 10 goes again, this time with a header, but the ball drops over

    80' -Lautaro Martinez controls it and shoots, but the ball drifts tamely wide to the right of Corvi

    74' - Romero lets fly with a powerful left-footed strike, but it sails over

    70' - Mkhitaryan tries an overhead kick, but sends the ball wide

    55' - Parma threaten with a header from Troilo, but the ball flies well over

    48' - The second half starts with a chance for Esposito, but Corvi reacts with an instinctive save with his feet

    31' - Assist from Mkhitaryan for Thuram, who scores with a low right-footed shot into the far corner

    18' - Calhanoglu scores Inter's second from the penalty spot

    17' - Diego Carlos lunges clumsily at Esposito in the Parma box: Bonacina is called over by VAR, checks the monitor and awards the penalty

    13' - Error by Corvi from the goal-kick, and Sucic takes advantage to break the deadlock

    8' - Touré goes again, curling a right-footed effort just past the top corner of the Inter goal

    6 - Touré shoots from outside the box, but Martinez gets down comfortably to gather

    4' - Diouf makes the move down the right and the ball reaches Dimarco, whose weak left-footed shot goes straight into Corvi's arms

  • Official line-ups and match report

    Inter 3-0 Parma

    Scorers: 13' Sucic (I), 18' pen. Calhanoglu (I), 31' Thuram (I)


    INTER (3-5-2): Martinez; Pavard, Bisseck, Carlos Augusto; Diouf (74' Spence), Sucic, Calhanoglu (61' Stankovic), Mkhitaryan, Dimarco (73' Luis Henrique); Esposito (61' Bonny), Thuram (61' Lautaro). Manager: Cristian Chivu


    PARMA (3-4-2-1): Corvi; Delprato, Diego Carlos, Troilo; Carboni (78' Britschgi), Keita, Sierro (62' Bernabe), Valeri; Toure (84' Frigan), Fabbian (62' Lontani); Elphege (62' Romero). Manager: Alberto Gilardino



    REFEREE: Bonacina

    BOOKINGS: -

    SENDINGS OFF: -



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Champions League
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Club Brugge crest
Club Brugge
CLB
Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
Torino crest
Torino
TOR