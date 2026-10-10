For Inter it is all easy: 3-0 with no contest against Parma

On matchday six of Serie A, Cristian Chivu's Inter beat Alberto Gilardino's Parma 3-0 at the Meazza in Gilardino's first game in the Parma dugout after replacing Carlos Cuesta during the international break. Inter stay top of the table on 16 points, now three clear of Roma and Lazio (who will play against Como and Monza). Parma, meanwhile, remain on four points.
The match at San Siro is effectively over after 31 minutes. That is all the reigning Italian champions need to score their three goals: in the 13th minute Sucic opens the scoring after a mistake from Corvi, in the 18th minute Calhanoglu doubles the lead from the penalty spot (foul on Esposito, penalty awarded thanks to VAR), and in the 31st minute Thuram finishes with a precise right-footed strike from an assist by Mkhitaryan.
After the break, Inter manage their energy without overexerting themselves. Amid the raft of substitutions, there is also the Inter debut for the Englishman Spence.
Inter-Parma 3-0
Scorers: 13' Sucic (I), 18' pen. Calhanoglu (I), 31' Thuram (I)