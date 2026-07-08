'We let you down' - Folarin Balogun says sorry to USMNT fans after dismal World Cup exit at hands of Belgium but vows they will bounce back

The dust is beginning to settle on a night of misery in Seattle, where the co-hosts were dismantled by a clinical Belgium side. Despite the controversy surrounding his eligibility, Balogun started the match but could not prevent the European giants from ending the American dream. Taking to social media, the forward expressed the deep pain of the exit and took responsibility for the performance.

"My debut World Cup," the striker began. "It hurts to wait 4 years to compete at the highest level our sport has to offer. I want to say sorry to our fans, it was not good enough when it mattered most and we let you down. Soccer in America will only become bigger - the belief, the talent, and the passion is continually growing and I know the best days are in front of us, the future belongs to those who never stop believing, this moment will fuel us. We will be back. Why not us? For the nation. For the flag."



