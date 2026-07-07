SEATTLE -- In the moments after the U.S. Men's National Team's World Cup ended, Mauricio Pochettino was asked about his future as manager. It wasn't the time to discuss it, he said, and he was right. The aftermath of a nightmare 4-1 thrashing by Belgium was not the time to talk about whatever comes next, especially when he was the coach in charge of that collapse.

So, without the future to discuss, all that remains is the present - and the not-so-distant past. The Pochettino era may or may not be over, with U.S. Soccer insisting it will continue conversations about extending his stay. But this World Cup is over, and as it ends, it is difficult to fully reckon with what happened without also reckoning with Pochettino's role in it.

What will U.S. fans make of this moment in USMNT history? Will they remember the goals, the singalongs, the visions of Pochettino pumping up crowds he was so desperate to see support his team? Or will we remember it for this last showing, one with mistakes, breakdowns and Pochettino's kick of a basket of water bottles as he, like his USMNT, lost all control?

For much of this summer, Pochettino seemingly had it all in the palm of his hands. The crowd was behind him, the country was coming alive, and his players were ready and willing to run like dogs. The running stopped on Monday, and it stopped earlier than anyone would have wanted. By going out at the Round of 16, Pochettino matched the level of Jurgen Klinsmann, Bob Bradley and Gregg Berhalter. Pochettino can reiterate how much things have changed, but it sure seems like they've stayed the same.

So, how do you judge Pochettino? With nuance, of course, but also on results. The promise was that American soccer was changing and, with that change, the results would come. Some did, of course, but not the big one. The USMNT entered this tournament as the 16th-rated team in the world, and they exited in the Round of 16, just like their predecessors. Golden Generation, big-name coach, home-field advantage - none of it mattered. There are levels, and the USMNT's level remains the same.

Pochettino, like his players, wanted to change American soccer for the better. Instead, the final result means that this era will be defined by "what if?" just as much as "why not?"