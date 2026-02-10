‘I try not to focus solely on football' - Lamine Yamal reveals how he 'disconnects' from Barcelona pressure

Yamal is arguably the most scrutinised teenager in world football, having broken nearly every record available at Barcelona and becoming a pivotal figure for the Spanish national team. However, the youngster insists that the key to his success lies in his ability to separate his professional life from his personal one. Speaking in an interview with ESPN, the winger explained that he avoids obsessing over opponents or watching endless footage of defenders, preferring instead to live the life of a "normal" teenager when he leaves the training ground.

"I do what any 18-year-old does: hang out with his friends, look after his brother, play PlayStation, go for a walk,... things like that," he said.

“I try to spend time with my friends and live my life. I try not to focus solely on football, not to be constantly concentrating on the match, or watching videos of the full-back I'm facing, none of that. I try to enjoy the whole day and, when I'm on the pitch, give my all, but when I leave the pitch, I do the same, disconnecting from football as much as possible.”