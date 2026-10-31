Alessandro Florenzi told Sky Sport 24 he had spoken to his former team-mates Mike Maignan and Davide Bartesaghi: "I spoke to Maignan and Bartesaghi before they went back into the tunnel. They were happy and made it clear to me that they needed this win. They needed it for their morale, to keep going on a path that isn't easy."
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Florenzi: “I spoke to Maignan and Bartesaghi, and they told me that...”
They add: "The Milan side we saw tonight certainly give cause for optimism and, as they were also saying in the studio, Rabiot and Pulisic are, for me, the leaders on the pitch whom Milan struggle to do without. Moreira also had an outstanding game."
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