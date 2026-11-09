Flick, you need Guardiola's boldness: has the time come for a radical shift for Yamal?

No one disputes that Yamal is Barcelona's most important attacking engine. Yet the constant reliance on him out on the right wing may be placing limits on what he can do.

Receive the ball near the touchline and he often finds himself up against a full-back backed by a midfielder or a winger tracking back to help out. The attacking support from Barcelona's own full-back does not always arrive.

The problem grows when Yamal has to create the solution on his own. Opponents now know full well how dangerous he is when he cuts inside onto his left foot, so they have grown readier to close down the space in front of him and double up.

But what if Yamal no longer had to cover that distance from the flank to reach the most dangerous area? What if he began his attacks from deep, where he could see the whole pitch, distribute play, slide passes in behind the defence and shoot without needing to beat more than one defender?