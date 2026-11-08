The news isn't all bad for the German coach. He can call on Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen, with both handed medical clearance.

Garcia picked up his injury against Real Betis on 17 October, damaging the rectus femoris muscle of his right thigh. The initial prognosis put him out for three to four weeks. The Spanish defender beat that timeline by recovering in just three, and Flick hinted in yesterday's press conference that he's even ready to start.

Christensen opened the season in fine form before going down in Seville on 19 September. The problem lay in the rectus femoris muscle of the quadriceps in his left leg, with an expected absence of around six weeks, a spell that ends this week. The Danish defender will travel to the Metropolitano, but Flick won't risk him.

Two defenders back, then, to shore up a back line ravaged by injury. Xavi Espart and Jules Koundé remain sidelined too, according to a report from Sport newspaper.

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