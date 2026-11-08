Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, are still without Cristian Romero because of a muscle injury, and Johnny Cardoso misses out too with a thigh problem.
Morten Hjulmand comes back into the side after sitting out the Bayern Munich game, while Lee Kang-in could rejoin the starting line-up alongside Julián Álvarez.
The newspaper reckons Simeone will set up in a 4-4-2:
Goalkeeper: Oblak.
Defence: Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Javi Galán.
Midfield: Giuliano Simeone, Pablo Barrios, Morten Hjulmand, Álex Baena.
Attack: Lee Kang-in, Julián Álvarez.
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