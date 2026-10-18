Fiorentina v Como LIVE: goals and highlights, match details

In the seventh round of Serie A, Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina host Cesc Fabregas's Como at the Franchi. Como have 11 points, seven more than Fiorentina's four. Former Fiorentina player Kean misses out through injury, while Como face this match between two Champions League fixtures (they lost to Feyenoord this week and will host Manchester United next week). The Spanish manager must rotate his squad carefully, with Liberali and Caqueret likely to start. Kick-off in Florence is at 3pm, with Di Bello refereeing and Pezzuto on VAR.





Fiorentina-Como

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