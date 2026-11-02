93' GOAL - With Sassuolo committed forward, Fiorentina make it 4-2. Goncalves bursts through the middle and plays Ndour in. Ndour crosses into the centre of the box for Valdepenas to tap home.

79' GOAL - Goncalves takes a pass from Joao Mario and sets up Mastantuono, who scores first time to get back among the goals.

67' GOAL - Another through ball finds Laurienté. He slips under pressure from Jimenez but wrong-foots the Fiorentina full-back as he falls. Laurienté brings the ball under control and drives a powerful right-footed shot into the far corner to make it 2-2. VAR checks for a possible handball at length, but the goal stands.

62' CHANCE - After another costly Sassuolo giveaway, Mastantuono races forward and tries a diagonal left-footed shot under pressure from Idzes. The powerful effort takes a slight deflection and looks bound for the corner, but Turati stretches to turn it behind.

50' GOAL - Njie scores for the second time in succession, cutting inside from the left and beating Turati with a curling right-footed shot into the far corner.

45+2' GOAL - After a 20-minute lull, the final attacking move of the first half brings a goal. Njie recovers a difficult ball on the left side of the area amid a scramble in the box, works it into position and sends it into the middle. Pellegrino uses his body to get free of Candé, then quickly adjusts and beats Turati with a shot into the bottom corner.

25' GOAL - Viery gives the ball away cheaply, allowing Esposito to win it and immediately play Laurienté through. Laurienté times his run on the offside line to go one-on-one with De Gea, who is not particularly quick off his line. A low right-footed shot through the goalkeeper's legs puts Sassuolo ahead.

5' CHANCE - Running onto Jimenez's through ball, Mastantuono goes one-on-one with Turati but drags his diagonal shot too far across goal, narrowly missing the target.

0' Kick-off at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia is at 6.30pm.

ALL THE INFORMATION, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE