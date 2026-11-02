Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
US Sassuolo v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Fiorentina return to winning ways with a 4-2 victory over Sassuolo! It is Aquilani’s fourth defeat in a row

Sassuolo
Fiorentina
Serie A
Sassuolo vs Fiorentina

Fiorentina return to winning ways and draw level with Sassuolo in the table.

Next matches
ROM

ROM

Serie A

07 Nov 2026

SAS

SAS

FIO

FIO

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV

After an end-to-end contest full of twists and bursts of pace, Fiorentina claimed a 4-2 away win over Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia. The result lifted them up the table and ended a poor run that had dragged Paolo Vanoli's side deep into the relegation zone. Alberto Aquilani, meanwhile, has suffered his fourth consecutive defeat, leaving his side just three points above the relegation zone, as Fiorentina are.

Sassuolo struck first through Armand Laurienté's first goal in a match littered with individual errors at both ends. Mateo Pellegrino equalised at the end of the first half. After the break, Njie, who had assisted the equaliser, scored his second goal in succession before going off injured. Fiorentina's lead did not last: Laurienté's second goal made it 2-2. A draw looked set to suit both sides, but Vanoli's substitutions made the difference. Goncalves came on and set in motion Mastantuono's goal to make it 3-2 and Valdepenas's goal to seal the 4-2 win.

Sassuolo-Fiorentina 2-4

Scorers: 25' Laurienté (S), 45+2' Pellegrino (F), 50' Njie (F), 67' Laurienté (S), 79' Mastantuono (F), 93' Valdepenas (F)

  • Goals and highlights

    93' GOAL - With Sassuolo committed forward, Fiorentina make it 4-2. Goncalves bursts through the middle and plays Ndour in. Ndour crosses into the centre of the box for Valdepenas to tap home.

    79' GOAL - Goncalves takes a pass from Joao Mario and sets up Mastantuono, who scores first time to get back among the goals.

    67' GOAL - Another through ball finds Laurienté. He slips under pressure from Jimenez but wrong-foots the Fiorentina full-back as he falls. Laurienté brings the ball under control and drives a powerful right-footed shot into the far corner to make it 2-2. VAR checks for a possible handball at length, but the goal stands.

    62' CHANCE - After another costly Sassuolo giveaway, Mastantuono races forward and tries a diagonal left-footed shot under pressure from Idzes. The powerful effort takes a slight deflection and looks bound for the corner, but Turati stretches to turn it behind.

    50' GOAL - Njie scores for the second time in succession, cutting inside from the left and beating Turati with a curling right-footed shot into the far corner.

    45+2' GOAL - After a 20-minute lull, the final attacking move of the first half brings a goal. Njie recovers a difficult ball on the left side of the area amid a scramble in the box, works it into position and sends it into the middle. Pellegrino uses his body to get free of Candé, then quickly adjusts and beats Turati with a shot into the bottom corner.

    25' GOAL - Viery gives the ball away cheaply, allowing Esposito to win it and immediately play Laurienté through. Laurienté times his run on the offside line to go one-on-one with De Gea, who is not particularly quick off his line. A low right-footed shot through the goalkeeper's legs puts Sassuolo ahead.

    5' CHANCE - Running onto Jimenez's through ball, Mastantuono goes one-on-one with Turati but drags his diagonal shot too far across goal, narrowly missing the target.

    0' Kick-off at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia is at 6.30pm.

    ALL THE INFORMATION, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE

  • Sassuolo-Fiorentina: match details

    Sassuolo-Fiorentina 2-4

    Scorers: 25' Laurienté (S), 45+2' Pellegrino (F), 50' Njie (F), 67' Laurienté (S), 79' Mastantuono (F), 93' Valdepenas (F)

    SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Turati; Walukiewicz (77' Cinquegrano), Idzes, Cande, Doig (77' Obrador); Sulemana (46' Bakola), Matic, Adzic (59' Bowie); Berardi, Esposito (89' Kulla), Laurienté.

    Manager: Aquilani.

    FIORENTINA (4-3-2-1): De Gea; Jiménez, Dragușin, Viery, Joao Mario; Ndour, Fagioli (63' Oulai), Brescianini (77' Goncalves); Mastantuono (89' Valdepenas), Njie (63' Gnonto); Pellegrino (77' Beto).

    Manager: Vanoli.

    Referee: Marcenaro

    Booked: Sulemana, Dragusin, Njie, Kulla

    Sent off: -

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
ROM

ROM

Serie A

07 Nov 2026

SAS

SAS

FIO

FIO

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV