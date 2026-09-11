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Emanuele Tramacere

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Fiorentina, Paratici: "Grosso had no faith in the squad, it was not worth continuing. The decision on Vanoli and a four-year project"

Fiorentina
F. Grosso
P. Vanoli
Transfers
Venezia vs Fiorentina
Venezia
Serie A

The sporting director explained the reasons behind the decision to change manager.

Paolo Vanoli's new Fiorentina are set for their debut against Venezia in a match that already feels crucial to the rest of the season. Both sides head into it after three defeats from three, but in Florence there is also the intrigue and curiosity of seeing the new manager at work, having taken over, or rather returned to Florence, after the dismissal of Fabio Grosso.

Speaking on Dazn, sporting director Fabio Paratici explained the reasons behind the decision and confirmed the split with the now former manager was mainly down to a lack of faith in the project.


  • Decision made, we went straight there

    "Once the decision had been made, we carried straight on. We have to think about the matches, we have to keep thinking, keep working, and do what is best for the club, both in building the club and, precisely, in putting the new manager, Vanoli, and the staff in the best possible conditions. So we are focused on the match, that chapter has been turned, it is closed and we move on, we are thinking about tonight"

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  • The comparison with Grosso

    "The decision came after a discussion we had with the manager, in which he showed little faith in the team, little belief in the project. Having said that, we discussed it and decided it was not worth continuing with the manager, because in any case it would not have been in the best interests of the club. So we went in another direction"

  • Sense of responsibility

    "That said, we, as a club, as a management group, have a great sense of responsibility and we must have a great sense of responsibility, a great sense of belonging. We have it towards our employers, towards the people who work alongside us, towards the millions of fans who follow us, and making decisions is our job. Certainly, what I can say is that, as far as we are concerned, as far as I am concerned, I will always make the best decision for the club, not the best one for myself, to avoid criticism, because it is more fashionable or whatever. So we went in this direction. The driving force behind my choices in my professional executive career has always been to do what is best for the club. I have always done that and I will continue to do so, and in this case it was the right thing to do."

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  • Vanoli, take two

    "We are starting again with Paolo because last year he did an excellent job, he knows the club well and there is mutual respect between us. Tonight we need a performance to find an identity. The project began in February last year with my arrival, and we managed to secure a fine survival"

  • Four-year project

    "It is a project that will in any case last another four years from now, so we know there will be setbacks along the way, there will be bumps, there will be uphill stretches. The only thing we know is that we will have to face them, that there are no shortcuts, that the project goes on and we are fully aware of and convinced by what we are doing".

Coppa Italia
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
Pisa crest
Pisa
PIS
Serie A
Venezia crest
Venezia
VEN
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ