Fiorentina
Fiorentina, Mastantuono undergoes hand surgery
The statement
Fiorentina issued the following statement on his procedure today: "ACF Fiorentina announce that, this afternoon, player Franco Mastantuono underwent an outpatient procedure to reduce and fix a fracture of the fourth metacarpal of his left hand, sustained following a blunt-force injury during the Genoa-Fiorentina league match"
Available immediately
Fiorentina reiterated the recovery timetable after the operation: the operation will not prevent Mastantuono from returning to the pitch immediately and he will be fully available for their next match against Como in Florence.
"From tomorrow, the player will resume normal training with the squad and will be fully available for the next league fixture."
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