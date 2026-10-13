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Mastantuono FiorentinaGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Fiorentina, Mastantuono undergoes hand surgery

Fiorentina
Como
Serie A
F. Mastantuono
Fiorentina vs Como

Fiorentina

  • The statement

    Fiorentina issued the following statement on his procedure today: "ACF Fiorentina announce that, this afternoon, player Franco Mastantuono underwent an outpatient procedure to reduce and fix a fracture of the fourth metacarpal of his left hand, sustained following a blunt-force injury during the Genoa-Fiorentina league match"

  • Available immediately

    Fiorentina reiterated the recovery timetable after the operation: the operation will not prevent Mastantuono from returning to the pitch immediately and he will be fully available for their next match against Como in Florence.

    "From tomorrow, the player will resume normal training with the squad and will be fully available for the next league fixture."

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FIO

FIO

Serie A

18 Oct 2026

COM

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