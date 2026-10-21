Fiorentina's statement: "Fiorentina acknowledge Lega Serie A’s response but consider its counter-arguments unsatisfactory and incomplete, as they do not clarify in any way the circumstances surrounding the failure to conduct a VAR review of Como’s first goal, nor do they provide any moving video footage that definitively establishes whether Pongracic was offside for his disallowed goal. The club will continue to approach all the relevant sporting authorities to obtain the necessary explanations and establish definitive clarity on serious situations and incidents that risk undermining the credibility of the entire system".