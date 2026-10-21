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ACF Fiorentina v Como 1907 - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Fiorentina issue statement to Serie A on VAR: “Serious incidents that risk undermining the credibility of the entire system”

Fiorentina
Serie A

Fiorentina speak out again after refereeing incidents in the match against Como

The dispute between Fiorentina and Lega Serie A over referee Di Bello's officiating in Fiorentina's matchday-seven Serie A defeat to Como continues. After requesting clarification and finding the replies insufficient, Fiorentina have issued a new statement.

  • Fiorentina's statement: "Fiorentina acknowledge Lega Serie A’s response but consider its counter-arguments unsatisfactory and incomplete, as they do not clarify in any way the circumstances surrounding the failure to conduct a VAR review of Como’s first goal, nor do they provide any moving video footage that definitively establishes whether Pongracic was offside for his disallowed goal. The club will continue to approach all the relevant sporting authorities to obtain the necessary explanations and establish definitive clarity on serious situations and incidents that risk undermining the credibility of the entire system".

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Serie A

25 Oct 2026

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