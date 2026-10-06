FIGC, official: Malagò goes from president to commissioner. "New elections by 31 January 2027"

A simple meeting between the parties settled the dispute over the future of the Italian Football Federation and the alleged ineligibility of elected president Giovanni Malagò.

This morning the No. 1 at the FIGC met face to face with the No. 1 at CONI, Luciano Buonfiglio, and the two agreed to place the Football Federation under administration, confirming the procedural flaw in the election, but also agreeing to choose Malagò himself as commissioner in order to respect the will expressed by the federal components during the election.



