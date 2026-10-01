Diana Bianchedi's decision to resign as head of delegation of the national team following the statements by the Sports Minister Andrea Abodi (who had criticised her dissenting position with president Buonfiglio over the commissioners taking charge of the weightlifting federation), "is a choice I can only share. Abodi's intervention is unconventional, ungrammatical, out of place. I believe it is impossible to say she is wrong." So says Giovanni Malagò, Figc president, on the sidelines of the Lega Pro assembly, as reported by ANSA.
"It does not seem to me that it was the minister's only outburst on issues concerning football. The facts seem very clear to me," Malagò adds.