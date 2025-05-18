'The world is welcome in America' - FIFA President Gianni Infantino offers reassurances to international fans for 2025 Club World Cup, 2026 World Cup
The FIFA President says he's been working closely with the U.S. government to ensure the safety for fans traveling to U.S.
- Infantino says visitors from around the world will be welcomed
- Says he's been given assurances from U.S. government
- Club World Cup kicks off next month, ahead of 2026 World Cup