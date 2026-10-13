For clubs stuck in a rut, the international break is a gift. Two weeks on the training ground, a coach free to rip things up and start again.

Teams in form get the opposite. Momentum drains away the moment the fixtures stop, and the climb has to begin all over again.

This last break was no ordinary one either. FIFA merged the September and October windows, stretching the pause to roughly three weeks.

One interruption instead of two protects the rhythm, in theory at least. Drag it out long enough, though, and getting bodies and minds back to a normal level becomes a job in itself.

Al-Ittihad and German coach Jens Wiesing look like the clearest victims of it. The side that came back from the break bore no resemblance to the one that went into it.