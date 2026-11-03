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FC Internazionale v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Feyenoord-Inter live at 21:00: latest line-up news and a selection dilemma for Chivu

Feyenoord
Inter
Champions League
Feyenoord vs Inter

Follow Feyenoord v Inter: Champions League matchday four

Next matches
FEY

FEY

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

INT

INT

It is not quite a last chance, but if Inter still hope to finish among the top eight teams in the Champions League 2026/2027 league phase and qualify directly for the round of 16, they must beat Feyenoord in their 9pm clash at De Kuip in Rotterdam.

Fresh from a 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter need another three points to keep their European campaign going after consecutive defeats to Bruges and Real Madrid. Feyenoord, meanwhile, come in off a 1-0 away defeat to Betis.

Feyenoord-Inter

Scorers: -

  • Feyenoord-Inter: probable line-ups

    Feyenoord v Inter

    Scorers: -

    Feyenoord (4-2-3-1): Ernst; Read, Watanabe, St. Juste, Smal; Moder, Targhalline; Hadj Moussa, Steijn, Borges; Ferri. Manager: Van Bronckhorst.

    Inter (3-5-2): Josep Martínez; Bisseck, Akanji, Carlos Augusto; Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco; Thuram, Pio Esposito. Manager: Chivu.

    Referee: Nyberg (SVE)

    Booked: -

    Sent off: -

  • Goals and highlights

    0' Kick-off at Rotterdam's De Kuip at 9pm

    Match information, stats and minute-by-minute commentary

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Next matches
FEY

FEY

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

INT

INT