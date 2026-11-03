45' - Zielinski carries the ball into the attacking third and lets fly again, this time with his left foot, but Ernst dives to turn it away.

43' Chance - A through ball finds Ferri alone in front of Martinez, but his poor first touch inadvertently sets up the onrushing Read. Read hits it first time with his right foot and sends it over.

38' Chance - Barella brings an aerial ball under control first time and finds Zielniski. A body feint gives him space on the edge of the box, but his shot goes narrowly wide.

34' Goal - Dimarco plays through Barella and Inter switch play to Spence on the right. The Englishman enters the box and attempts a shot-cross that takes a deflection and loops towards the far post, where Pio Esposito rises to head home with the help of the crossbar.

30' Chance - Moussa skips past Dimarco as if he were a training cone in the penalty area and drives to the byline, forcing Martinez to come out low. The winger tries to chip him, but the Spanish goalkeeper makes a fine save.

19' Inter scare - Feyenoord play a long ball and Akanji and Josep Martinez get their wires crossed. With the goalkeeper a long way off his line, Akanji's poor clearance takes the ball away from him. Ezechiel then miscontrols in the box, allowing Martinez to intervene and make the save.

18' Goalkeeper Ernst makes a mistake with a clearance at his feet, allowing Inter to regain possession in the penalty area. Thuram shoots after a scramble, but Ernst saves.

14' Chance - Spence reaches the byline on the right but puts too much power on his cross. The ball travels all the way to the left, where Federico Dimarco meets it first time, only for Read to deflect his effort behind for a corner.

8' Goal - Bisseck pushes forward, knocking Valente off balance to allow Pio Esposito to win the ball. He then takes matters into his own hands, curling a left-footed shot into the far corner past Ernst.

3' Yellow card - Hakan Calhanoglu slides in on Ferri and fails to win the ball. Referee Nyberg takes a strict line, booking him despite the Turkish player's vehement protests.

0' Kick-off at 9pm at De Kuip in Rotterdam

Info, statistics and minute-by-minute commentary here