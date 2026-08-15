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Ferran TorresGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Ferran Torres to PSG, official: Barcelona have accepted the €50 million offer for Spain’s World Cup hero

Paris Saint-Germain
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F. Torres

PSG have completed the signing of the striker who decided the World Cup final

Ferran Torres is a new Paris Saint-Germain player. The French club had made a formal offer to Barcelona worth around €50 million, a proposal the Catalans accepted, and the deal is now done. The official announcement arrived on Ferragosto.


His own stance helped push the move through: Torres, scorer of the goal with which Spain won the World Cup in the final against Argentina, had already reached an agreement in principle with PSG some time ago, with the French side ready to welcome him and give him an important role in attack.


  • The contractual situation is decisive

    The Spanish forward's contract situation has had the biggest impact on his valuation. His deal with Barcelona is in fact close to expiring on 30 June 2027, a factor that has helped keep the fee at a level Paris Saint-Germain consider affordable.


    Barça, for their part, say goodbye to one of their forwards and bank a significant sum to reinvest in the transfer market. For PSG, the deal offers a chance to add quality and versatility to their attack.



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