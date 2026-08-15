Ferran Torres is a new Paris Saint-Germain player. The French club had made a formal offer to Barcelona worth around €50 million, a proposal the Catalans accepted, and the deal is now done. The official announcement arrived on Ferragosto.





His own stance helped push the move through: Torres, scorer of the goal with which Spain won the World Cup in the final against Argentina, had already reached an agreement in principle with PSG some time ago, with the French side ready to welcome him and give him an important role in attack.



